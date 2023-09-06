Asia Cup: Clinical Pakistan thrash Bangladesh in Super Four stage

Pakistan on Wednesday put on an all-round performance to register a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

Rizwan and Imam’s excellent half-centuries help Pakistan register a thumping win in the first Super 4 match 🙌#PAKvBAN | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/ELzTjTk21v — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 6, 2023

Pakistan pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf continued their impressive form in the tournament as they put the Bangladesh batting on the back foot.

They completed the 194-run chase within 40 overs. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and chose to bat first on a batting-friendly pitch. However, they were all at sea as the side were dismissed for 193 in 38.4 overs.

Pakistan bowlers bring the heat as Bangladesh are bowled out for 193 in 38.4 overs 🎯🔥 The boys will be back shortly with the chase 🏏#PAKvBAN | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/uiKNFMFiOj — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 6, 2023

Wicketkeeper batter Mushifiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan gave some resistance to the Pakistan bowlers by scoring half-centuries. Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with his 87off 64 deliveries with five boundaries to his name. Shakib Al Hasan hit seven boundaries on his way to 57-ball 53.

Haris Rauf was the pick of Pakistan bowlers with his superb figures of 4-19 in six overs. Naseem Shah returned with figures of 3-34 in 5.4 overs.

The hosts completed in the run chase in 39.3 overs on the back of opener Imam-ul-Haq and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan’s fifties. Imam-ul-Haq made 78 off 84 balls with five fours and four maximums to his name. Mohammad Rizwan struck an unbeaten 79-ball 63 with the help of seven boundaries and a maximum.

Bangladesh pace duo Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam, along with Mehidy Hasan Miraz took a wicket each.

Green Shirts’ next Super Four stage fixture is against arch-rivals India on Sunday. It will be their second encounter in the tournament.