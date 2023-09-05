Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan replace Nawaz with Faheem for Bangladesh clash

Pakistan will renew its cricketing rivalry against Bangladesh in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 and the side will be playing to get one step closer to the third title.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Babar Azam’s side crushed Nepal in the opening game. They qualified for the Super Four stage after the fixture against arch-rivals India was washed out due to rain.

Related – Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan reach Super 4s after rain washes out India fixture

The side now heads towards the Super Four stage, where they play against arch-rivals India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka or Afghanistan.

Before the side faces India for the second time in the tournament on Sunday, Pakistan play Bangladesh in Lahore on Wednesday.

Pakistan announced its playing XI for tomorrow’s fixture. The side has made a change with bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf replacing spinner Mohammad Nawaz for the fixture.

Mohammad Nawaz put on a disappointing performance for Pakistan against India. He conceded 55 runs in eight overs without taking a wicket.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Our playing XI for the Super 4 match against Bangladesh 🇵🇰💪#AsiaCup2023 | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/kEfGMsvsgr — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 5, 2023



It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh have beaten Pakistan in four out of the past five matches.

Bangladesh (squad): Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque (wicketkeeper), Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed , Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed and Towhid Hridoy.