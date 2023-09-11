Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan call backup pacers as Naseem, Rauf doubtful

COLOMBO: Pakistan on Monday called up two backup pacers after Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up ‘niggles’ in the rain-hit Asia Cup’s Super 4 clash against India, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan have been called up as backup pacers after Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up niggles in match against India.

“This is only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup next month,” the statement said.

The statement noted that Haris and Naseem will continue to remain under the observation of the team’s medical panel.

“The team management will only request replacement from the ACC technical committee if Naseem or Haris are ruled out for the next seven days,” it concluded.

Pakistan suffered a blow when officials said fast bowler Haris Rauf had suffered a strain and would take no further part. Later fellow quick Naseem Shah also walked off with some discomfort to his hand.

It is pertinent to mention here that Virat Kohli and returning KL Rahul hit unbeaten centuries to lead India’s 228-run thrashing of Pakistan in a rain-hit Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday’s reserve day.

Kohli (122) and Rahul (111) put together 233 runs as India reached 356-2, a total defended after they bowled out Pakistan for 128 in the 50-over contest in Colombo.

Pakistan ended on 128-8 in 32 overs with injured bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah not turning out to bat. India spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned figures of 5-25.