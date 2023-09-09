Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce playing XI for India Super Four clash

Pakistan announced its team for the highly anticipated Super Four clash against India in their Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday in Colombo.

Babar Azam will lead the same unit that thrashed Bangladesh by seven wickets in their Super Four fixture.

The pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah will lead the bowling attack, with bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf playing as the fourth pacer.

The side will feature spinners Shadab Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Left-handed batter Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman will open the innings, followed by captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha.

It is pertinent to mention that rain is expected to play spoilsport in the sides’ second match in the regional tournament. The Asian Cricket Council had announced that the fixture will have a reserve day.

If the fixture gets stopped by the predicted thunderstorms and heavy rains, the match will continue on Monday from the same point.

Revved up and ready! 🏏💥 Game mode 🔛 as we look ahead to the Sunday clash.#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/DJnaITYmAF — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 9, 2023

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (vice captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel and Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).