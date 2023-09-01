Asia Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri predicts winner of Pakistan-India clash

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri believes India are the favourites to win its high-octane Asia Cup 2023 match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Ravi Shastri, former India coach, shared his views on the match in a conversation with the cricketing website ESPNCricinfo.

He said the current India team is the strongest since 2011. This was when the side last won the 50-overs World Cup. He said the team is balanced and is led by a “seasoned” captain.

“I would say India start as favourites,” he said. “This is their strongest team since 2011, this mix of players. And a captain who is seasoned, who understands the terrain better than most.”

He went on to say that Pakistan have narrowed the win-loss gap in the past seven-eight years

“There was a gap if you looked at the strength of both teams and man to man. But Pakistan have narrowed it down. They are a very good side, so you have to be on top of your game.”

He said a Pakistan-India match is about handling pressure rather than form.

“It is about who handles pressure better. And never go by form before an India-Pakistan game, because the tough-minded, mentally strong guys might not have done much six months back, but come the India-Pakistan game, they will come (to the fore).” Ravi Shastri said.

He added, “They know the importance of that game, they know where it can catapult them if they do well. Their juices will be fired up.”

