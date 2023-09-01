Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar picks favourites of Pakistan-India fixture

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar termed Pakistan as the favourites for the high-octane Asia Cup 2023 fixture against India.

The India cricketing legend spoke about the highly-anticipated Pakistan-India Asia Cup 2023 match on ARY News. Sunil Gavaskar said Babar Azam’s team has a better bowling unit than Rohit Sharma’s.

The former cricketer said the bowling unit of Babar Azam’s team is better than India’s.

Legendary Madan Lal said the Indian team is experienced, but Pakistan cannot be taken lightly, given that Green Shirts have been performing well for two years.

Former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan said Pakistan-India matches are always pressure games, with both sides having an equal chance of winning.

He said every performance becomes memorable for the cricketing world. He spoke highly of India batter Virat Kohli’s match-winning knock against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 fixture.

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal said both sides are balanced, but India is dealing with injuries. He said Rohit Sharma’s side has a strong batting lineup, but bowling is a problem for them.

