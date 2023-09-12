Asia Cup 2023: Twitter criticises Fakhar Zaman over ‘poor form’

COLOMBO: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman once again failed to perform as he was bowled out by India left-arm bowler Kuldeep Yadav in the Super Four clash of Asia Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli and returning KL Rahul hit unbeaten centuries to lead India’s 228-run thrashing of Pakistan in a rain-hit Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday’s reserve day.

India, batting first, took Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners by scoring 356-2 in their 50 overs. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul – who replaced Shreyas Iyer – scored centuries, and captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shubman Gill helped their side’s caued with their fifties.

Pakistan ended on 128-8 in 32 overs with injured bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah not turning out to bat. India spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned figures of 5-25.

Fakhar Zaman endured a torrid time during his 50-ball stay in the Asia Cup. The left-handed batter played 35 dot balls in his innings, despite Pakistan chasing a mammoth 357 for victory.

Following a spectacular start to 2023, where he scored a hat-trick of centuries in the home series against New Zealand, Fakhar Zaman has had a downward slide in ODIs lately.

The left-handed batter has not crossed 35 in his last nine innings and has averaged a paltry 20.67 at a miserable strike rate of 66.67.

It was also the third time Fakhar had been dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav in 33 deliveries, thus averaging less than 10 against the bowler.

Despite sensational overall ODI numbers, with an average of 46 and a 90+ strike rate, Fakhar’s lack of intent in a huge run chase and his disastrous recent form have left fans on Twitter fuming.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ugly innings of Fakhar Zaman comes to an end. — Adonis (@drrahmadtufail) September 11, 2023

One of the most horrible innings from an opener chasing a 350+ target has finally ended. The torture is over. Safe to presume, fakhar zaman is getting a well deserved nap after this Asia cup. Let rizwan open, add saud shakeel at 2 down. — Jibraan (@JibraanAsimZ) September 11, 2023

Fakhar Zaman vs Kuldeep Yadav

Runs: 29

Balls: 32

Outs: 3

Average: 9.66 — sourav (@Purplepatch22) September 11, 2023

Why Fakhar Zaman is even in the team

One drop chance and still unable to play on a flat pitch #AsiaCup2023 — Asad Abbas Dar 🇵🇰 (@shairu786) September 11, 2023