Watch: Virat Kohli recreates ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ scene during Bangladesh clash

A hilarious video of India batter Virat Kohli recreating a funny scene from the memorable Bollywood comedy film ‘Phir Hera Pheri‘ is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

India batter Virat Kohli got rested for the side’s ongoing Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage fixture against Bangladesh but it doesn’t mean he is not in the news.

Virat Kohli is the team’s 12th man and is bringing water, and keeping the bench warm in the dead-rubber fixture. He will be part of the side that play the final against co-hosts Sri Lanka on Sept. 17 (Sunday).

In the ongoing fixture, Chiku stole the show again by running overenthusiastically with the water for the India side during an interval.

A netizen pointed out that he ran like prolific actor Johnny Lever’s character Munnabai while carrying treasured guns and money in two bags in ‘Phir Hera Pheri’.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Phir Hera Pheri‘ is one of the most influential Bollywood films ever. Its hilarious scenes and dialogues are reenacted and used for memes on social media.

It is not the first time that Virat Kohli had fans laughing at his on-field antics during a match in the tournament. Earlier, a video of him dancing to a Nepalese song went viral on social media.

This is Virat Kohli, a modern day great of Cricket. He is dancing on Nepalese songs today during the Asia Cup match. Then there is a BJP MP Gautam Gambhir who can’t tolerate banter from own countrymen. On the field & off field, cricketers should take things lightly. pic.twitter.com/CZkj6HyM2s — Amock (@Politics_2022_) September 4, 2023

Virat Kohli has scored 129 runs from four matches and three innings in the Asia Cup 2023 with 122 not out being his highest score so far. He is batting at an average of 64.50 and strike rate of 114.15.

Related – Viral video: Virat Kohli dances to a classic Bollywood song