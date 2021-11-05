Virat Kohli dances to classic Bollywood song, video goes viral

A video of prolific Indian captain and batter Virat Kohli dancing to a classic Indian song has gone viral on social media.

The funny moment took place during his side’s T20 World Cup group stage fixture against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

He danced to the song My Name is Lakhan while standing near the boundary.

Dance of Virat in ” My name is Lakhan ” song 😍❤

Love to see our cheeku in happy mood 🥰 pic.twitter.com/vgBIq927h2 — 𝙼𝙴𝚂𝚂𝙸𝙰𝙽 𝚃𝙰𝚁𝚄𝙻𝙰𝚃𝙰 𝚅𝙸𝚁𝙰𝚃𝙸𝙰𝙽 (@Tarulata_10_18) November 4, 2021

Here’s how social media reacted to the moment.

Virat 🔥🔥 😍 — Pranit (@Printo_P) November 4, 2021

Fans are always expect from you particular atitude Cheeku 💕 — Pravat Kumar Singh (@PravatKumarSi11) November 4, 2021

King Kohli 😍🇵🇰 — Ashher Ahmad🇵🇰 (@ashher_ahmad) November 5, 2021

Really good to hem like on the field 😍😘 — Edwin Naidu (@EdwinNaidu5) November 4, 2021

Nice dance — Sangita Somnath Ahire (@SangitaSomnath) November 5, 2021

My Name is Lakhan is one of the most popular songs in Bollywood history. It was the soundtrack of the movie “Ram Lakhan” which sees Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Rakhi Gulzar and Amrish Puri in lead roles.

This is not the first time that Virat Kohli, who is the husband of Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, has been seen dancing on the field.

There are many videos online that show the prolific Indian cricketer’s dancing skills.

