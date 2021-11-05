Friday, November 5, 2021
Virat Kohli dances to classic Bollywood song, video goes viral

A video of prolific Indian captain and batter Virat Kohli dancing to a classic Indian song has gone viral on social media.

The funny moment took place during his side’s T20 World Cup group stage fixture against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

He danced to the song My Name is Lakhan while standing near the boundary.

Here’s how social media reacted to the moment.

My Name is Lakhan is one of the most popular songs in Bollywood history. It was the soundtrack of the movie “Ram Lakhan” which sees Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Rakhi Gulzar and Amrish Puri in lead roles.

This is not the first time that Virat Kohli, who is the husband of Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, has been seen dancing on the field.

There are many videos online that show the prolific Indian cricketer’s dancing skills.

