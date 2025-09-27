Asia Cup 2025: Former pacer Asif gives formula to bowl out Abhishek Sharma in final

In an effort to help Pakistan win the high octane match against the arch rival India, former Pakistan pacer Muhammad Asif has presented a formula bowl out the Indian opener Abhishek Sharma.

In his formula, Asif stated that ball him three consecutive deliveries with a good length and I give guarantee that the Indian opener will lose his wicket.

Asif said about his formula ” Deliver the ball on a same place while maintaining a plan even if a boundary were hit.”

Recalling the last match with India in Asia Cup Super Four round on September 21, Asif said that Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first ball was a bouncer while he questioned who does deliver a bouncer on a first ball?

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian opener Abhishek Sharma splendid performance is continued in the Asia Cup as he scored 61 runs just off 31 balls against Sri Lanka yesterday.

Abhishek Sharma has become the highest scorer in an edition as he has scored 309 runs in the six matches of this Asia Cup.

He has also broken the earlier record of Pakistani batter Muhammad Rizwan scoring the highest runs in an edition.

Muhammad Rizwan had made a record of the highest score of 281 runs in the six matches of Asia Cup 2022 while Virat Kohli had scored 276 runs in the five innings.

Pakistan have qualified for the Asia Cup final after beating Bangladesh by 11 runs.

Pakistan will face arch rival India in a high stake match while India have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

India also clinched victories against Pakistan, first in a group match and later in super four round.