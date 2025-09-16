Asia Cup 2025: Indian Punjab CM criticises Indian team for not shaking hand with Pakistani team

CHANDIGARH: Indian Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has criticised Indian team over not shaking hand with Pakistani team at the end of the group match of Asia Cup 2025 on the last Sunday.

Talking to the media, Bhagwant Mann questioned that did you win the operation Sindoor by not shaking hand with the Pakistani team?

The Indian Punjab CM said “Indian team play the match against Pakistan only because Indian Interior Minister Amit Shah son is an ICC Chief.”

Taking the Indian government to task, he said “It blocks Pakistani actor film in India but they play match against Pakistan as the ICC Chief is son of Amit Shah.”

He asked the Indian government “When they can play the match against Pakistan why do they stop Indian Sikhs visiting Kartarpur?”

It is merit to mention that Indian team created controversy in the group match of Asia Cup 2025 against Pakistan by not shaking hand with Pakistan team and captain at the time of the toss and at the end of the game.

It was also a surprise for Pakistan the match referee Andy Pycroft said to Pakistan’s skipper Salman Ali Agha not to shake hand with Indian counterpart, later Indian and Pycroft collusion have found.

Eventually Pakistan took a principle stand and demanded removal of the Anday Pycrot stating that the team will not play further matches of the tournament till removal of the match referee.

However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has formally rejected the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025,

The board had written a letter to the ICC and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) , demanding the removal of Pycroft from the ongoing tournament after the handshake controversy in the India clash.

The fixture, played under a tense backdrop, witnessed unusual scenes right from the toss, where both captains skipped the customary handshake.

According to the PCB, this was on the instructions of match referee Pycroft, a directive they believe went against the spirit of cricket and the MCC’s code of conduct.

“No handshakes were exchanged before or after the match, which is a direct violation of the game’s spirit and long-standing traditions,” the PCB said in its letter, stressing that Andy Pycroft “failed to fulfil his responsibilities as match referee.”

The ICC rejected PCB’s request and conveyed their decision formally to the cricket board on Monday night.

“The ICC has reasoned it out, saying the ACC officials on the ground are understood to have told Pycroft that there will not be any handshake at the toss,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, ARY News has reported that Pycroft is unlikely to officiate in any matches for Pakistan during the tournament and will be replaced by West Indian Richie Richardson.

Boycott threat

Earlier, Pakistan were weighing the option of ‘boycotting’ the remaining fixtures unless the ICC replaces the match referee , ARY News reported on Monday, quoting well-placed sources.

The row emerged during the high-voltage Pakistan-India clash when Pycroft allegedly instructed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands — a move the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) insists was in breach of ICC regulations.

The board had underscored that Pycroft’s actions undermined the spirit of the game and violated established protocols.

According to insiders, the PCB has made it clear that Pakistan’s continued participation in the tournament hinges on corrective measures by the ICC.

The standoff now casts uncertainty over Pakistan’s future matches in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan are scheduled to play UAE in a must-win game to qualify for the super fours of the tournament.