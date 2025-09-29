Naqvi fires back at Modi over 'Operation Sindoor' remark on Asia Cup win

DUBAI: The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, on Monday responded to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comparison of India’s Asia Cup 2025 victory to “Operation Sindoor.”

On Sunday, India defeated Pakistan by five wickets to claim the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 title at the Dubai International Stadium.

Despite the thrilling finish on the field, the Indian team continued to bring politics into the sporting event. They refused to accept the tournament trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Despite strong pressure from Indian officials, Naqvi remained firm in his decision to personally present the trophy, rejecting demands for alternative arrangements. As a result, the Asia Cup trophy was delivered to the ACC’s office instead.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Modi stirred further political tension by comparing India’s victory over Pakistan to “Operation Sindoor,” a military action carried out by India.

Modi congratulated the Indian cricket team on securing Asia Cup title, while drawing parallels between their win and the military operation.

In his response, Mohsin Naqvi hit back at Modi, saying, “If war is your measure of pride, history already records your humiliating defeats at the hands of Pakistan. No cricket match can rewrite that truth. Dragging war into sport only exposes desperation and disgraces the very spirit of the game.”

