Naqvi fires back at Modi over 'Operation Sindoor' remark on Asia Cup win

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 29, 2025
    • -
  • 229 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Naqvi fires back at Modi over 'Operation Sindoor' remark on Asia Cup win
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment