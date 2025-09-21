Asia Cup 2025: Dube breaks Pakistan momentum

India have won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first in the highly anticipated rematch of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday.

Live Update

Dube to Sahibzada Farhan, OUT Farhan loses the grip on his bat… and his wicket. He departs after scoring 58 off 45 balls.

Pakistan 115-4 after 14.2 overs

Out!

Saim Ayub falls after scoring 21 off 17 thanks to a brilliant catch from Abhishek Sharma

Pakistan 93-2 after 10.3 overs.

Pakistan 55-1 at the end of powerplay.

Sahibzada Farhan (29) and Saim Ayub (9)

Dropped!

Saim Ayub (4) survives an early departure as Kuldeep Yadav dropped a sitter.

OUT!

Excellent slow delivery from Pandya as he deceives Fakhar Zaman for a caught behind. The catch doesn’t look clean. But was given out by the third umpire.

Pakistan 21-1 after 2.3 overs.

Dropped!

Sahibzada Farhan (0) survives an early scare as he was dropped by Abhishek Sharma.

New opening pair for Pakistan with Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan are out in the middle to start the proceedings for the Men in Green.

Both teams line up for their national anthems.

The Super Four is being played at the Dubai International Stadium under the shadow of handshake and match-referee controversies.

Pakistan have made two changes its playing XI with Faheen Ashraf and Husain Talat replacing Khuhdil Shah and Hasan Nawaz.

Interestingly, both captains did not shake hands again after the toss.

Meanwhile, India also made two changes in their side with Bumrah and Varun come back.

Pakistan cancelled its pre-match press conference on Saturday, with the team management not sharing any specific reasons behind the move.

It is believed that the decision was taken to avoid having to discuss the handshakes.

Teams:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (capt), Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.