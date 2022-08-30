Asia Cup: Asim Azhar lauds Naseem Shah

Pakistan’s heartthrob singer Asim Azhar lauded newcomer Naseem Shah for his heroic T20i debut in the first India-Pakistan clash of Asia Cup 2022.

The ‘Habibi’ hitmaker managed to keep the fans entertained throughout the nail-biting innings by the neighbouring countries in their debut matches of the tournament. Azhar gave his ball-to-ball take on the micro-blogging site on Sunday.

I know i can say this on behalf of all Pakistan, all we want to see is a fight, phir chahay haarain ya jeetain. Leken larhke. Hope to see the same when we bowl now!!! 🙏🏽💚 aur agar chase ho bhi tou at least 10 wickets se na ho iykwim 😜 #indvpak — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) August 28, 2022

Apart from his word on a great foot forward by Green Shirts, the performer, in particular, could not get enough of the impressive game by the T20 debutante and fast bowler. “Naseem Shah not letting us miss Shaheen’s [Shah Afridi] first over,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

All of us right now 😭😭😭 NASEEM SHAH NOT LETTING US MISS SHAHEEN’S FIRST OVER 🔥 #indvpak pic.twitter.com/iyPLGdnu8e — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) August 28, 2022

“Naseem Shah dil jeet liya tumne puray Pakistan ka, (You have won hearts of the entire nation),” Asim Azhar applauded the up-and-coming cricket sensation.

Naseem Shah dil jeet liya tumne puray Pakistan ka #indvpak — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) August 28, 2022

Moreover, the singer – impressed by the game put up by Pakistani cricketers – praised the entire team saying, “I can’t tell you guys how proud I am of the evolution [of] this Pakistan cricket team.”

I can’t tell you guys how proud i am of the evolution this pakistan cricket team. Few years ago i would lose hope with 148 runs on the board, but look at the fight these boys are putting up. This is EXACTLY what we were missing all these years. 💚🇵🇰 #indvpak — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) August 28, 2022

He added, “Few years ago I would lose hope with 148 runs on the board, but look at the fight these boys are putting up. This is EXACTLY what we were missing all these years.”

My fellow Pakistanis & dear neighbours, easy hojayen, acha game hua achi team jeet gae itna zindagi maut ka manzar mat banayen. Aur game ke beech mai banter karain leken dil pe na lain. Enjoy the game bas 🙏🏽🥳 #indvpak — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) August 28, 2022

Concluding the series of tweets, Asim Azhar advised the cricket enthusiasts in both countries, not to make a big deal out of the game, and treat it like any other sport, which has both victory and defeat as part of it.

It is pertinent to mention that the neighbouring rivals, India and Pakistan, clashed against each other in the second match of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, where Men in Blue claimed victory over Green Shirts after a tough fight.

GOOD FIGHT BOYS @TheRealPCB 💚🇵🇰 Pakistan is so proud of you!!! Very unlucky tonight. Well played India 👏🏽 #indvpak — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) August 28, 2022

