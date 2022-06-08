Merub Ali drops new photo with Asim Azhar; leaves fans in awe

Showbiz starlet Merub Ali shared a new click with beau Asim Azhar which has gone viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor took to her Instagram handle, Tuesday, and shared a new click with her fiance-singer Asim Azhar on the feed. “11:11” read the caption of the picture which sees the latter looking affectionately towards Merub.

The post received overwhelming love from the fans of the young couple on the photo and video sharing application. Thousands of social users including showbiz celebs left lovely compliments for the two in the comments of the post.

Asim also dropped a comment with a red heart and rose emojis.

It is pertinent to mention that Asim Azhar and Merub Ali announced their engagement on social media earlier this year. The two simultaneously shared glimpses of the close-knit affair on their respective social media handles and wrote: “With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin – engagement.”

The singer-actor duo, last seen together in the blockbuster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘ have been childhood friends and often made public appearances before making their relationship official.

Merub threw a grand birthday bash as well for then-friend Asim on his birthday last year.

The model turned actor enjoys a huge following on her social media accounts where she shares glimpses of her modeling assignments and personal life.

