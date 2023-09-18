‘Siraj se pucho…’: Shraddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma react to pacer’s performance in Asia Cup final

Bollywood divas Anushka Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor shared quirky Instagram stories for star pacer Mohammed Siraj after his six-fer demolished Sri Lankan batting lineup in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday.

After the Indian pacer, Mohammed Siraj-led bowling attack for the Men in Blue restricted Sri Lankan batters to a meagre total of 50 in the first innings of the final Asia Cup fixture yesterday, Bollywood celebs couldn’t hold themselves from lauding the right-arm fast bowler for his fiery spell.

B-town personalities including Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Mahesh Babu and S.S. Rajamouli among others showered their praises on the cricketer. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kapoor reshared her latest two-picture gallery from the feed on the stories and wrote, “Ab Siraj se hi pucho iss free time ke saath kya karein... (Now let’s ask Siraj what to do with this free time…)”

Moreover, Sharma, wife of former skipper Virat Kohli, also lauded the pacer with, “Kya Baat Hai Miyan! Magic!” and a couple of clapping hands emojis. As for the Asia Cup 2023 final, the Sri Lankan batting lineup failed completely after having opted to bat first. The entire team was bundled out for a paltry 51 in the 16th over. Mohammed Siraj led the bowling attack for India in the Sunday final with a 6/21, followed by Hardik Pandya’s 3/3 while Jasprit Bumrah had a wicket to his name.

Set to chase a meagre 51, India comfortably completed the pursuit in 6.1 overs without losing a single wicket to lift their eighth Asia Cup title.

Siraj Miyan, Our Tolichowki boy shines at the Asia Cup final with 6 wickets…👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

And has a big heart, running to long-on to stop the boundary off his own bowling… 🤗🤗🤗 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 17, 2023

India’s new opening pair of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan carried the momentum and dominated the Sri Lankan bowlers to script a statement victory for the former champions. While Gill top-scored for India in the Asia Cup 2023 final with a 19-ball 27 which featured six boundaries, Kishan made 23 in 18 balls.

