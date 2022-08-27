Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma meets Babar Azam, video goes viral

Arch rivals Pakistan and India are set to clash in their Asia Cup fixture on Sunday and videos of players from both sides meeting each other ahead of the match are going viral.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a clip of captain Babar Azam’s meeting with his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma on Twitter.

Earlier, a clip of former Indian captain Virat Kohli’s interaction with injured Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi made rounds on social media.

It will be the first meeting between Pakistan and India since the T20 World Cup 2021 earlier this year where they clinched a historic 10-wicket win.

It is pertinent to mention that visuals of Indian women cricketers meeting Pakistani skipper Bismah Maroof and showering their love to her daughter Fatima during the ICC WOmen’s Cricket World Cup had gone as well.

The Pakistani captain said he was touched by the gestures from Indian players.

“I was actually touched by the way they met Shaheen Shah Afridi during Thursday’s training session and expressed their support to him,” he said as quoted by Pakistan Cricket Board in their press release. “The visuals of the players interacting with each other were also heartwarming and reflected the respect and friendship they enjoy.

“But on the match day, everything will be kept aside and players from either side will come hard at each other in an effort to overpower the other.”

