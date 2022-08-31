Umar Gul’s wife has a request for husband for Pak- Afghan clash

Former Pakistan cricketer and Afghanistan’s current bowling coach Umar Gul’s wife Dr Mariam Naqsh made a strange request from her husband.

Umar Gul expressed delight over Afghanistan’s qualification in Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022.

“Another thriller from the boys,” his tweet read. “Magnificent all round performances by each of the players with some amazing fielding takes us to the Super 4. Super proud of this team. Just a few more games to win InshaAllah.”

His wife asked him to not let his side come on too strong against Babar Azam-led side if they meet in a fixture.

“Pakistan k khilaf zara haat hola rakhna coach saab (Please don’t let the side come on strong against Pakistan, Mr. Coach), her tweet read.

Afghanistan qualified for the Super 4 stage following their wins over Bangladesh and Hong Kong. India reached the top four stage after beating Pakistan and Hong Kong.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will look to qualify for the Super 4 stage when the play each other on September 1. Pakistan and Hong Kong will look to do the same in their fixture the following day.

