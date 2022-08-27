Asia Cup: Virat Kohli meets specially-abled Pakistani female fan

A heartwarming video of India cricketer Virat Kohli taking a selfie with his specially-abled Pakistani fan is going viral.
The viral video on Twitter showed the former skipper heading toward the superfan, who was in a wheelchair and took a picture with her. The clip touched the fans of the sport from both countries and they responded with heartwarming comments.
Moreover, a video of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hugging a Pakistan fan and taking pictures with them made rounds on the internet too.
Previously, the clip of Indian women players playing and showering their love towards Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof ‘s daughter Fatima made rounds as well.
The Green Shirts and the Men In Blue will go head to head for the first time since ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2021. Babar Azam’s side had won the game by a historic 10-wicket margin.
Babar Azam said he was touched by the gestures from Indian players and fans.