Asian Games 2023: Mongolia all out for 15 against Indonesia in Women’s Cricket

Mongolia on Tuesday were dismissed for just 15 runs in the Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket fixture against Indonesia in Hangzhou, China.

Seven Mongolia batters were dismissed without scoring. Batjargal Ichinkhorloo top scored with just five runs on the board.

Match 1⃣: Indonesia 🇮🇩 vs Mongolia 🇲🇳 Indonesia through to the quarter finals with a thumping win over Mongolia. #AsianGames | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/rT8d0fe2aF — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) September 19, 2023

It is the sixth lowest score in Women’s T20I.

Indonesia, electing to bat, scored 187-4 in their 20 overs. Opener Ni Luh Dewi was the standout performer with her half-century.

The opening batter scored 62 from 48 balls with 10 boundaries to her name. She put on a 106-run opening stand with wicketkeeper batter Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini (35 off 31).

Mendbayaar Enkhzul, Battsetseg Namuunzul, Jargalsaikhan Erdenesuvd, and Gansuk Anujin took a wicket each.

It took just 10 overs for Indonesia to clinch a dominating win. Andriani Andriani was the standout performer with her four-wicket haul. She returned with figures of 4-8 in three overs.

Rahmawati Pangestuti and Ni Luh Dewi bagged two wickets each.

In the second fixture, Malaysia registered a 22-run win over Hong Kong.

Match 2⃣: Hong Kong 🇭🇰 vs Malaysia 🇲🇾 Malaysia qualify for the quarter finals after defeating Hong Kong 🌟#AsianGames | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/V9P9ge7JIF — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) September 19, 2023

Malaysia, asked to bat first, scored 104-9 in their 20 overs. Captain Winifred Duraisingam top scored with 18-ball 29. Her knock included five boundaries.

Mahirah Izzati Ismail and wicketkeeper Wan Julia scored 27 and 24 respectively.

Betty Chan finished with three wickets.

Hong Kong were sent packing for 82 in their 20 overs. Natasha Miles and Maryam Bibi were joint highest scorers with 15 runs.

Nik Nur Atiela bagged two wickets for Malaysia.

