Pakistan, India reach Asian Games 2023 cricket semis after day of washouts

Pakistan and India’s women’s cricket teams both reached the last four of the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday despite their matches being washed out in Hangzhou.

India batted first in the T20 encounter against Malaysia and piled up 173-2 in their rain-interrupted 15 overs.

Malaysia faced just two balls and were 1-0 in reply when the rain returned and the match was abandoned with no result.

India progressed to the Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket semi-final because of their higher world ranking.

The incessant showers meant Pakistan went through for the same reason against Indonesia in the later game without a ball being bowled as the covers remained on at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.

India will face the winner of Friday’s quarter-final between Bangladesh and Hong Kong for a place in the final. Pakistan will play either Sri Lanka or Thailand in the last four.

Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 47 off 29 balls for India and star batter Shafali Verma smashed 67 off just 39 with five sixes and four fours as Malaysia were given the runaround in the field before the washout.

“The partnerships we had with everyone ticked off at the right time,” said Rodrigues. “It gives us a lot of confidence. And we take it from here into the semi-finals. So it’s a big, big plus point for us.”

Malaysia coach Thusara Kodikara said it was a shame that his batters did not get the chance to test themselves against India’s bowling attack.

“We are very disappointed because we wanted to play and give our best in this tournament,” said the Sri Lankan-born coach.

“We are here to learn a lot of things from this kind of team (but) we can’t do anything because of the rain. It was out of our control.”

Pakistan won gold on both previous occasions women’s cricket featured at the Asian Games, at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014. The sport was not played at the Jakarta Asiad five years ago.

The quarter-final between Pakistan and Indonesia has been abandoned without a ball bowled. ➡️ Pakistan advance to the semi-finals due to higher seeding 👏#AsianGames #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/BtSwugaKiO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 21, 2023

