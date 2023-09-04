Pakistan whitewash South Africa in WT20I series

Pakistan whitewashed South Africa in the three-match Women’s T20I series by winning the dead rubber third fixture by six runs on Monday.

Pakistan Women, sent to bat first in Karachi, scored 150-5 in their 20 overs. Former skipper Bismah Maroof, Sidra Ameen, and captain Nida Dar played handy knocks.

Bismah Maroof top-scored with 39 off 34 balls with three boundaries to her name. Sidra Ameen, Pakistan’s star performer in the second game, hit four fours on her way to run-a-ball 39.

Nida Dar struck 36 off 20. Her knock included five boundaries and a maximum.

Pacer Tumi Sekhukhune was the pick of South Africa Women bowlers, returning with figures of 2-16 in her four overs.

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt’s half-century went in vain as her side were resticted to 144-5 in their 20 overs. She top-scored with 72 off 54 deliveries with nine boundaries to her name.

The spin duo of Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu took two wickets each.