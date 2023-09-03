Pakistan beat South Africa in second WT20I to claim series

Pakistan won the three-match Women’s T20I series against South Africa with a seven-wicket win in the second match in Karachi.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣+ target chased in two successive matches! 💥 Pakistan clinch their second T20I series win over South Africa in thumping style 💪#PAKWvSAW | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/baY1ogWF8G — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 3, 2023



South Africa scored 150-3 in their 20 overs, with captain Laura Wolvaardt and her opening partner Tazmin Brits scoring forties.

Tazmin Brits top score with 48-ball 46. Her knock included two boundaries and a six. Laura Wolvaardt made 41 off 34 balls, courtesy of six fours.

Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk went unbeaten at 26 and 21 respectively.

As far as Pakistan’s bowling was concerned, spin duo Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandu both took a wicket.

Pakistan completed the 151-run chase in 19.1 overs, thanks to opener Sidra Ameen’s vital half-century.

Sidra Ameen stood out with the bat with her 44-ball 61. Her knock included six fours and a maximum. She put on a 68-run partnership on the second wicket with former skipper Bismah Maroof (27 from 26).

Aliya Riaz again dashed South Africa’s hope of victory as her late 31-run knock took Pakistan home.

Pakistan Women have now successfully chased 150+ run-target in back to back matches.

South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba took two wickets.

Related – Pakistan pull of record run chase to edge South Africa in first WT20I

Pakistan Women will be eyeing to whitewash South Africa Women when the sides go head to head in the dead rubber third fixture on Monday at the same venue.