Asif Zardari advises Shehbaz Sharif to continue as PM

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has advised PM Shehbaz Sharif to continue with courage, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the inside story of the meetings of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman with PM Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the country’s present economic woes.

Briefing the allied parties about the meeting with the PML-N supremo in London, PM Shehbaz Sharif said Nawaz Sharif desired long-time government for tough decisions.

Don’t leave the government now, it took a lot of effort to make you PM, the sources quoted Asif Ali Zardari saying to Shehbaz Sharif.

We will support you in tough decisions, the former president said. Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman conditionally accepted Nawaz Sharif’s narrative and added a new mandate, but we have to go into new elections after assurance.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) proposed early general elections in the country after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the party’s Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui into confidence over decisions made during PML-N huddle in London.

The MQM-P strictly opposed the idea of raising fuel prices with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui saying that they had to sacrifice their politics for the sake of the interest of the state.

