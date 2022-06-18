Asif Ali Zardari assumes responsibility of PPP affairs in Bilawal’s absence

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has assumed responsibility for the party affairs after Bilawal Bhutto Zardari became the foreign minister, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Asif Ali Zardari has been chairing the party session at Bilawal House for the last five days and different political personalities also held meetings with him.

Sources told ARY News that the political party held consultations on strategy for the next general elections. Zardari became active in reorganising PPP’s subordinate organisations, whereas, he presided over organisational meetings in two districts of Lahore.

The office-bearers and activists of the party’s Lahore chapter met Zardari at the Bilawal House.

READ: BILAWAL BHUTTO ZARDARI: ‘PAKISTAN STILL NEUTRAL ON UKRAINE-RUSSIA CONFLICT’

While addressing PPP’s Lahore leader, the co-chairman said that PPP will form the next government. He announced to stay in Punjab and rejected the impression that PPP has lost support in Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region.

Zardari said that PPP has made all-out effort to save Pakistan and pushed behind the politics. He criticised the former government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the skyrocketing inflation in the country.

He also announced to shift his residence to Lahore’s Gulberg area to provide ease to the PPP workers to directly meet him. “We have to sit in Punjab and give honour to our workers. Let people know that PPP’s president is sitting in Gulberg.”

Zardari congratulated Ashraf Bara for joining PPP.

Comments