Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: ‘Pakistan still neutral on Ukraine-Russia conflict’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Monday that Pakistan has adopted a neutral stance regarding the Ukraine-Russia conflict, ARY News reported.

While talking informally to the journalists, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan is still neutral on the Ukraine-Russia conflict. He clarified that the no-trust move has no connection with the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

دورہ روس کو عدم اعتماد سے منسلک کرنا ایک غلط فہمی ہے، روس اور یوکرین کے درمیان جنگ پر مؤقف پاکستان کا آج بھی وہی ہے جو پہلے تھا کہ ہم نیوٹرل ہیں۔”

چیئرمین پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی اور وزیر خارجہ بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی پارلیمان میں صحافیوں سے غیر رسمی گفتگو@BBhuttoZardari pic.twitter.com/MqHJ2VJrvT — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) June 13, 2022

Regarding his upcoming visit to Iran, FM Bilawal said that Islamabad and Tehran have historical ties. Former president Asif Ali Zardari had laid the foundation stone of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline and the present government is willing to make progress on the project.

He said that Pakistan is engaging all countries around the world. He admitted that food security is one of the major problems in Pakistan as there is a shortage of wheat and other commodities.

“We buy wheat and other commodities from Ukraine but now we will witness food security issues due to a warring situation there. We want Russia and Ukraine to end the war as it is affecting the region and the Pakistani nation as well. Moreover, climate changes are also increasing the food security issues.”

The foreign minister said that he is against real estate work on agricultural land. Pakistan is an agriculture state that could locally address the food security issues, he added.

Iran visit

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will leave for a two-day official visit to Iran on Tuesday (tomorrow), days after he returned to the country following visits to multiple countries.

According to sources having knowledge of the visit, Bilawal Bhutto will meet his Iranian counterpart and other leaders during the two-day visit.

The foreign minister had visited China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Davos to meet his counterparts and attend global forums to represent Pakistan.

