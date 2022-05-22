FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discusses bilateral ties with Chinese counterpart

BEIJING: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guangzhou on Sunday.

Both leaders discussed issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations.

Addressing a joint press conference along with his Chinese counterpart, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that no one will be allowed to harm the Pak-China friendship.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the friendship between Pakistan and China is getting stronger with time and I thank China for its full cooperation in every difficult time.

He said that Pakistan condemned the recent terrorist attack on Chinese nationals and would bring to justice those who attacked Chinese nationals. China fully cooperated with Pakistan in every difficult time, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he had brought good wishes for China from the Prime Minister and the Pakistani nation. My visit is significant on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of our bilateral relations.

He said that the Pakistan-China friendship is necessary not only for regional but also for world peace and he was very happy to pay his first visit to China as Foreign Minister. The security of the Chinese working on the CPEC project is being ensured, Bilawal said.

Read more: FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches China for two-day diplomatic tour

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan wanted peace and stability in neighbouring Afghanistan and would not allow anyone to harm the Pakistan-China friendship. India is trying to turn the Muslim majority into a minority in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, during a press briefing in Beijing, said China hopes to use Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit as an opportunity to carry on with the traditional friendship with Pakistan, consolidate strategic mutual trust, and further deepen the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership.

Comments