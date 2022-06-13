Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to leave for Iran tomorrow for two-day visit: sources

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will leave for a two-day official visit to Iran on Tuesday (tomorrow), days after he returned to the country following visits to multiple countries, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources having knowledge of the visit, Bilawal Bhutto will meet his Iranian counterpart and other leaders during the two-day visit.

The foreign minister had visited China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Davos to meet his counterparts and attend global forums to represent Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto recently entered into self-isolation after his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock tested positive for the coronavirus during her Pakistan visit.

The Foreign Minister went into isolation and performed official duties from his residence. He later got himself tested for Covid-19.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also cut short her visit to Pakistan after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Read More: FM BILAWAL BHUTTO ZARDARI DISCUSSES BILATERAL TIES WITH CHINESE COUNTERPART

In a statement issued by her ministry, Baerbock took a test after she noticed that she had lost her sense of taste at lunch. A rapid antigen test she took in the morning had been negative, it added.

Comments