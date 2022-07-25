Tuesday, July 26, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

‘Asif Ali Zardari being convinced for early elections’

test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan claimed Monday that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was being convinced for early elections, ARY News reported.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan made the claim in his Twitter message, saying that an important personality of Pakistan was also staying in Dubai. He added that Zardari was being convinced to agree on early elections in the country.

He further claimed that it was possible that Zardari will agree on the immediate organisation of the general elections in the current political scenario.

Yesterday, former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari suddenly left for Dubai via a foreign airline flight. Sources said that Asif Zardari will reach home after staying in Dubai for a few days.

Later, Bakhtawar Bhutto revealed the reason why the former president has left for Dubai suddenly.

Taking to Twitter, Bakhtawar Bhutto said that Asif Zardari arrived in Dubai to celebrate his birthday with his grandson, Mir Hakim.

“If he [Asif Zardari] did not run away for eleven years of jail why would he now. [Zardari] faced courts under every regime but never ran,” she wrote on Twitter.

According to Bakhtawar Bhutto, Asif Zardari arrived in Dubai to celebrate his first birthday as a grandfather.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

spot_img

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.