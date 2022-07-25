‘Asif Ali Zardari being convinced for early elections’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan claimed Monday that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was being convinced for early elections, ARY News reported.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan made the claim in his Twitter message, saying that an important personality of Pakistan was also staying in Dubai. He added that Zardari was being convinced to agree on early elections in the country.

He further claimed that it was possible that Zardari will agree on the immediate organisation of the general elections in the current political scenario.

آصف زرداری دوبئی میں۔۔۔ملک کی ایک اہم شخصیت دوبئی میں۔۔۔!!!

آصف زرداری کو فوری الیکشن کے لیے آمادہ کیا جارہا ہے

حالات نظائر اور قرائن بتاتے ہیں کہ آصف زرداری کو راضی کر لیا جائے گا۔۔۔!!! — Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan (@Fayazchohanpti) July 25, 2022

Yesterday, former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari suddenly left for Dubai via a foreign airline flight. Sources said that Asif Zardari will reach home after staying in Dubai for a few days.

Later, Bakhtawar Bhutto revealed the reason why the former president has left for Dubai suddenly.

Taking to Twitter, Bakhtawar Bhutto said that Asif Zardari arrived in Dubai to celebrate his birthday with his grandson, Mir Hakim.

“If he [Asif Zardari] did not run away for eleven years of jail why would he now. [Zardari] faced courts under every regime but never ran,” she wrote on Twitter.

According to Bakhtawar Bhutto, Asif Zardari arrived in Dubai to celebrate his first birthday as a grandfather.

