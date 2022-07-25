Asif Ali Zardari leaves for Dubai

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has suddenly left for Dubai via a foreign airline flight.

Sources say that Asif Zardari will reach home after staying in Dubai for a few days.

It should be noted that Asif Zardari’s two consecutive meetings lasting several hours with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid chief Chaudhry Shujaat a few days ago, turned the political game of the Punjab CM election on its head.

The election of Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab chief minister was challenged in Supreme Court.

The SC, later in the day will hear the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker ruling case. On the hearing of this important case, the government has also increased the security of the Supreme Court and the Red Zone of Islamabad.

The coalition parties including, PML-N, PPP, JUI, PML-Q, MQM have also announced to file a petition seeking the formation of full court to hear the case.

