Interference of institutions to weaken the state: Fazlur Rehman

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Sunday that the interference of the institutions will weaken the state, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, Fazlur Rehman said that the election of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab possessed vital importance and it was concerning to take up the matter immediately before the court.

The PDM head said that the coalition parties have issued instructions to the constitutional and legal experts regarding the issue. He said that JUI-F will continue its struggle to protect the Constitution.

Fazlur Rehman said that everyone was surprised over the recent developments. He claimed that the party chief was also the head of the parliamentary leaders of any political party.

He reiterated the demand of constituting a full bench of the Supreme Court (SC) to hear the CM Punjab election case.

Govt, allies to file petition

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government and allies of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) for the constitution of a full bench on the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab election case.

According to ARY News Lahore bureau chief, the PML-N government along with PDM parties decided in a consultative session that a petition will be filed against the interim verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the CM Punjab election case.

The government and PDM top leaders are likely to make an announcement in a joint press conference tomorrow. The ruling party and its allies will reach the top court with their lawyers on Monday (tomorrow).

In the petition, the ruling party will seek the constitution of a full bench and clubbing the concerned petitions including the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for hearings.

It was learnt that PML-N, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leaders will reach the SC to file the petition in which other allies including Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Balochistan National Party (BNP) and others will be parties.

