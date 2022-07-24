CM Punjab election: PML-N govt, allies to file petition in SC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government and allies of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) for the constitution of a full bench on the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab election case, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to ARY News Lahore bureau chief, the PML-N government along with PDM parties decided in a consultative session that a petition will be filed against the interim verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the CM Punjab election case.

The government and PDM top leaders are likely to make an announcement in a joint press conference tomorrow. The ruling party and its allies will reach the top court with their lawyers on Monday (tomorrow).

In the petition, the ruling party will seek the constitution of a full bench and clubbing the concerned petitions including the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for hearings.

It was learnt that PML-N, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leaders will reach the SC to file the petition in which other allies including Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Balochistan National Party (BNP) and others will be parties.

HAMZA SHAHBAZ’S STATUS AS PUNJAB CM

Yesterday, the Supreme Court (SC) ruled that PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz’s status as Punjab chief minister (CM) is in jeopardy.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhter issued a written order on PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi’s plea against Dost Mazari’s ruling in the CM election case.

In its six-page written order after the day-long hearing, the court said: “Hamza Shahbaz will continue to work as a trustee chief minister till Monday.”

It ruled that Hamza should work as per the Constitution and law during the time period. However, the order, added: “As the chief minister, Hamza Shehbaz will not use his powers for political gains.”

The apex court noted that the counsel for the Deputy Speaker was not able to defend the ruling in terms of Article 63A (1)(b) of the Constitution. “The current status of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz is in jeopardy”, the order stated.

The apex court said that it didn’t want a vacuum to be created in such a large province. “Cannot leave the province without a chief executive,” the court ruled.

The court has also ordered Advocate-General Punjab Irfan Qadir to submit a written response regarding the CM election case. The apex court then adjourned the hearing until Monday.

