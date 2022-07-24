CM Punjab election: Kaira demands SC full bench to hear case

LALA MUSA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Sunday criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan for blaming and threatening the state institutions.

Addressing a press conference in Lala Musa, he called for the constitution of a full court bench by the Supreme Court for hearing the current political and constitutional crisis in Punjab.

Replying to a question, Qamar Zaman Kaira said the government and its allies will accept the court decision. The advisor blamed the members of PML-Q have violated the direction of the party head adding he said there is no space for such things in the constitution and rejected the term of Trustee Chief Minister.

On Saturday, the ruling coalition in Pakistan demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial form a full bench to hear a petition from PTI candidate for CM Punjab Parvez Elahi challenging a ruling from Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly to reject votes of PML-Q during the election.

A handout issued from the coalition government read that the apex court must take up a review petition from Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and other petitions jointly.

“This is a matter of national and political importance,” it said, adding that the masses are paying the price of political instability in the face of inflation, unemployment, and poverty.

