CM Punjab election: Govt demands CJP Bandial to form full bench

ISLAMABAD: The government has demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial form a full bench to hear a petition from PTI candidate for CM Punjab Parvez Elahi challenging a ruling from Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly to reject votes of PML-Q during the election on Friday, ARY NEWS reported.

A handout issued from the coalition government read that the apex court must take up a review petition from Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and other petitions jointly.

“This is a matter of national and political importance,” it said, adding that the masses are paying the price of political instability in the face of inflation, unemployment, and poverty.

They lamented that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is creating anarchy in politics in order to evade accountability, hide corruption and seek power through backdoor means.

It said that such thinking and attitude has damaged the state’s affairs and the alliance would not comprise on Constitution, democracy and people’s right to rule through their representatives.

The handout from the coalition government said that they would move forward together at each forum and will fight back against the fascist elements.

SC summons Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has summoned Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly after PTI and PML-Q filed petitions against the victory of Hamza Shahbaz during the election for CM Punjab on Friday.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar led the proceedings of the case today.

The apex court also summoned Hamza Shahbaz, attorney general, chief secretary Punjab and advocate general Punjab, and further directed the deputy speaker to bring the record of the CM Punjab election.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that there is nothing in their decision that the deputy speaker mentioned during the assembly proceedings. “We are here to learn and will summon the deputy speaker so that he could identify the paragraph from the apex court’s decision which he used to decide on the matter,” he said.

SC admits PML-Q plea against CM Punjab election

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has admitted a plea filed by PTI candidate for CM Punjab Parvez Elahi on Saturday night against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling to reject 10 PML-Q votes.

The counsel representing Parvez Elahi submitted the plea to deputy registrar of the Supreme Court at the Lahore Registry.

It stated that the election for CM Punjab was held today where Parvez Elahi secured 186 votes, however, the deputy speaker in an unconstitutional and illegal manner gave a ruling to reject the 10 votes.

The petition stated that the ruling violated the apex court’s decision with regard to the interpretation of Article 63 A of the Constitution and asked the court to annul the ruling.

