Asif Ali Zardari, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain discuss important issues

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday held an important meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, ARY News reported.

As per details, former president Asif Ali Zardari reached the residence of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to discuss the country’s important political matters and overall situation.

Both the leaders agreed to expand the political tolerance and resolve the matters in a peaceful manner. Whatever happened in Punjab Assembly, we could have easily avoided it, Zardari was quoted as saying in the meeting.

Earlier this week, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that they wanted Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) back in the political sphere.

The former president had said in a statement that an agreement was signed with all coalition parties. “I have united them and their demands will be met. I am the guarantor of the agreement with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).”

The PPP co-chairman said, “Pervaiz Elahi is senior among us and we will keep making efforts for him. Problem is created after the kids grew up. Pervaiz Elahi was misguided earlier but we want to see his return to the political sphere.”

