Asif Ali Zardari says ‘want Pervaiz Elahi back in political sphere’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that they wanted Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) back in the political sphere, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Asif Ali Zardari said in a statement that an agreement was signed with all coalition parties. “I have united them and their demands will be met. I am the guarantor of the agreement with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).”

The PPP co-chairman said, “Pervaiz Elahi is senior among us and we will keep making efforts for him. Problem is created after the kids grew up. Pervaiz Elahi was misguided earlier but we want to see his return to the political sphere.”

READ: LHC REJECTS HAMZA SHEHBAZ’S PLEA, CM ELECTION ON APRIL 16

Zardari said, “I had told [Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President] Shehbaz Sharif to become the prime minister. I had told him that I have 70 votes. I had offered Shehbaz Sharif to be the PM. I remained in contact with the allies and I knew well that they will back me.”

“Allies are sure about me that I will fulfil my promises. Hatred is not with Imran Khan but for his thoughts. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari used to take the whole CEC [central executive committee] along with him before giving go-ahead for a policy. CEC will decide on making Bilawal.”

The politician said, “Horse-trading should be eliminated. How someone can buy Mengal and Magsi? It was my relations that worked out. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should have returned to the National Assembly. It is very difficult to get 2/3 majority in the parliament in today’s Pakistan.”

Comments