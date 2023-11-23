PPP was offered 6 ministries during PTI rule: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari claimed that PTI chief Imran Khan offered him 6 ministries during their government.

In an interview with a private news channel, Asif Zardari asserted that the government of former prime minister Imran Khan wanted “minus Zardari People Party” and send me out of the country.

Zardari contended that initiating a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was the correct decision otherwise he would have stayed in power until 2028 through an RO election.

The former president further alleged that the PTI chief had isolated Pakistan globally and was an enemy of the country’s economy.

On November 4, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that no decision made regarding an electoral alliance between PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) yet.

Bilawal urged for the provision of a level playing field for all political parties. He claimed that PPP had formed its governments in 1988 and 2007 despite the non-provision of a level playing field.

The former foreign minister claimed that the PPP has never been given a level playing field in any elections. He expressed hopes that his political party would form its government in the Centre.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI chairman Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister when he lost a vote of confidence in parliament, after being deserted by PDM coalition parties who blamed him for a crumbling economy and failure to deliver on his promises.