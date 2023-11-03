Bilawal says ‘no decision on PPP-PTI electoral alliance yet’

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that there was no decision regarding an electoral alliance between PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) yet, ARY News reported on Friday.

While addressing an event, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed the announcement of the general election date by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He, however, said that it would be better to announce the election date without the intervention of the Supreme Court.

Bilawal urged for the provision of a level playing field for all political parties. He claimed that PPP had formed its governments in 1988 and 2007 despite the non-provision of a level playing field.

The former foreign minister claimed that the PPP has never been given a level playing field in any elections. He expressed hopes that his political party would form its government in the Centre.

He urged the ECP to implement relevant laws for providing a level playing field to all political parties in letter and spirit.

A few days ago, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central General Secretary Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said that his political party opposed an extension in the caretaker government’s tenure.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, Nayyar Bokhari said that the PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC) made all decisions. “The no-confidence motion was tabled due to PPP. We decided to join the coalition government only to complete the tenure of the assemblies.”

“There is no such agreement to retain an alliance after the dissolution of the government. PPP believes in the power of votes. We thought that elections would be held in nine months after the assemblies’ dissolution on August 9.”

Bokhari said that PPP leaders expressed reservations after witnessing the non-implementation of the decision. He added that PPP leaders believed that ‘the match is fixed and a political party is being given special treatment.”

Regarding Khursheed Shah’s statement, Bokhari termed it ‘a personal opinion’ but not the PPP’s stance. A few days ago, Shah sought ‘pardon from the nation as the PPP made a mistake by joining the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.”