President Zardari, COAS Asim Munir discuss security situation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Wednesday called on President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Both the President and the COAS discuss matters related to the country’s overall security situation and ongoing operations against terrorists.

COAS General Asim Munir congratulated Asif Ali Zardari for becoming president and supreme commander of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The COAS also extended his good wishes to the president.

On the occasion, the president also appreciated the Pakistan Army’s role in safeguarding the country and its development.

Earlier in March, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir also met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the issues related to the security situation.

The meeting held on Wednesday was the first between the two since Shehbaz assumed the office for the second term.

The COAS felicitated Shehbaz Sharif and extended good wishes to him on assuming the office of the Prime Minister.