Asif Ali Zardari seeks presidential immunity in Thatta water supply case

ISLAMABAD: Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday filed plea with the accountability court to seek presidential immunity in Thatta sater supply project reference, ARY News reported.

On March 10, Asif Ali Zardari took oath of the Office of President of Pakistan, for the second time in the country’s history. He defeated SIC-backed candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

Asif Ali Zardari was a joint candidate of the ruling alliance including PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, IPP, PML-Q and BAP.

The president through his lawyer Arshad Tabraiz filed plea in the court of AC Judge Nasir Javed Rana. PPP co-chairman’s lawyer in his arguments before the court said proceedings in Thatta Water supply project case cannot move forward against his client as he enjoys presidential immunity.

Later the AC judge adjourned the hearing by issuing notice to the NAB for April 22.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had nominated Zardari, former secretary Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Ali Akbar, Ejaz Memon, Ali Akbar Abro, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Manahil Majeed and Nadeem Bhutto in the reference.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the case pertains to illegal award of a contract by the Special Initiative Department for water supply scheme, Thatta to a private contractor.