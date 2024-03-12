President Asif Ali Zardari decides against taking salary, perks

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari has decided against taking salary and perks, owing to economic challenges being faced by the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to an announcement of the Presidency, Asif Ali Zardari will forego his salary and perks as the president in the wake of the economic situation.

“President has decided not to overburden the national exchequer by surrendering his salary and perks,” the statement released by the Presidency said.

صدر مملکت آصف علی زرداری کا اپنی تنخواہ نہ لینے کا فیصلہ صدرمملکت نے فیصلہ درپیش معاشی چیلنجز کے پیش ِنظر کیا صدر آصف زرداری کے فیصلے کا مقصد ملک میں دانشمندانہ مالیاتی انتظام کی حوصلہ افزائی کرناہے صدرمملکت نے قومی خزانے پر بوجھ نہ ڈالنے کافیصلہ کیا،تنخواہ نہ لینے کو ترجیح دی — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 12, 2024

Asif Ali Zardari takes oath as 14th president of Pakistan

The joint candidate of the government-alliance received 411 votes while the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) backed candidate Mehmood Khan Achakzai — the home of PTI independents — only managed to get 181 votes.

On Sunday, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman took oath as the 14th president of Pakistan.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad where Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa administered oath to the newly-elected president.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, outgoing president, Arif Alvi, all three service Chiefs, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, governors, chief ministers, and other dignitaries.