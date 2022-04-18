Asif Ali Zardari, Fazlur Rehman discuss cabinet formation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have held a meeting today, ARY News reported on Monday.

The JUI-F supremo and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman hosted an iftar dinner for Asif Ali Zardari today. They exchanged views on the current political situation, joint strategy and cabinet formations.

Sources told ARY News that both politicians agreed on working together.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that PPP is still stands divided on the issue of taking ministries in the new coalition government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Well informed sources told ARY News that PPP leadership is still divided on the issue of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari joining the federal cabinet as the country’s new foreign minister in the coalition government. There are reportedly two camps in the PPP and both have different opinions regarding cabinet formation.

One believes Mr Bhutto-Zardari should go for the foreign ministry slot while the members of the other camp, however, think the PPP chairman should not become a part of the federal cabinet, said sources.

Sources also disclosed that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will leave for London today while his return schedule from United Kingdom (UK) was not finalised by the party.

It is also learnt that former president Asif Ali Zardari is against joining the federal cabinet, while PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is keen to join the cabinet.

They said that the PPP is more interested in holding constitutional positions as compared to the ministries in the federal cabinet, while PML-N has not yet decided in this context.

The PPP has asked for constitutional positions including four governors and has demanded three important ministries in the federal cabinet.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has not responded to the demands of the PPP including Senate chairmanship and others so far.

Earlier, there were reports that the PPP had decided to become part of the federal cabinet after talks with the PML-N.

