Federal cabinet to take oath tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is going to take oath tomorrow (Tuesday), however, President Arif Alvi will not administer the oath, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the swearing-in ceremony of the federal cabinet will be held in the Presidency tomorrow at 11 am. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani will administer oath to the new federal cabinet members.

Members from PML-N, PPP, JUI and MQM and other allied parties will take the oath as ministers in the federal cabinet. After the swearing-in ceremony, notification of departments of federal ministers will be issued.

Earlier, the federal cabinet that was scheduled to take oath today was postponed after an excuse from President of Pakistan Arif Alvi. The new cabinet is likely to take oath now on Tuesday or Wednesday, the sources privy to the development said.

The government’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb earlier disclosed that the federal cabinet has been finalized and would be announced soon today.

