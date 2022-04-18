President Arif Alvi excuses himself from administering oath to new cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The oath-taking ceremony of the new federal cabinet has been postponed after President Arif Alvi refused to administer the oath to them, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, the federal cabinet that was scheduled to take oath today now has been postponed after an excuse from President of Pakistan Arif Alvi. The new cabinet is likely to take oath now on Tuesday or Wednesday, the sources privy to the development said.

Qaumi Wattan Party (QWP), one of the allies of the PML-N-led federal government has expressed reservation over the delay in the swearing-in- ceremony of the cabinet.

On the other hand, the matters of provision of ministries between the government-allied parties have not been resolved yet.

Read more: Federal Cabinet to take oath tonight, says Khursheed Shah

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have 14 ministers and PPP 11 members in the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The government’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb earlier disclosed that the federal cabinet has been finalized and would be announced soon today.

“It was a lengthy process of consultations over the cabinet among the allied parties, which has been finalized and soon to be announced,” PML-N leader said.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Monday said that the federal cabinet will take oath at 8:30 PM today.

Comments