PM Sharif says govt pursuing economic reforms agenda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has said the government is rigorously pursuing the agenda of economic reforms to steer Pakistan out of prevailing economic and political challenges.

Presiding over the federal cabinet meeting held in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the reports of international financial institutions and journals showing a positive and upward trajectory of Pakistan’s economy is a testimony of the prudent policies of the incumbent government.

The premier said our IT Exports have been recorded at an all-time high, foreign remittances and overall exports of the country have also witnessed surge and credit for all this goes to the sitting government.

He said foreign investment from our friendly countries including Saudi Arabia is also increasing which would have a positive impact on our economy.

Read more: PM Shehbaz Sharif renews call for charter of economy

Shehbaz Sharif said the government is also implementing a comprehensive policy and taking steps to reduce electricity theft and lower its prices. He, however, said we have not only to make difficult decision but to safeguard them in the interest of the country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the Track and Trace System introduced in 2019 was a complete fraud and cruel joke. He categorically stated that stern action would be taken against those who inflicted loss on the national economy.