Gang looting citizens outside banks arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The local police here in Karachi claimed to have arrested a gang of robbers, targeting citizens exiting banks and ATM booths in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of police conducted a raid in Power House, New Karachi area, and claimed to have arrested a gang of robbers who allegedly targeted citizens exiting banks and ATM booths in the metropolis.

The arrested gang members were later identified as Naveed, Adnan, and Zulfiqar.

However, further investigation is underway to arrest the other robbers involved in criminal activities in Karachi.

Earlier, the Federal B (FB) area police of Karachi claimed to have arrested a gang of bandits targeting citizens while accompanying children on motorcycles to dodge police.

The spokesperson of FB area police disclosed that a suspect, arrested in injured condition last night, confessed to carrying out criminal activities while accompanied by a three-year-old child on a motorcycle.

The suspect revealed that the presence of the child during snap-checking reportedly allowed the gang to evade police scrutiny.

Additionally, law enforcement officials also identify the apprehended suspect with the help of the viral CCTV footage.

Furthermore, several mobile phones looted from citizens from various locations have also been recovered from the possession of the arrested individuals.