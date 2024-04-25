Robbers loot citizens using minors in Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal B (FB) area police of Karachi claimed to have arrested a gang of bandit targeting citizens while accompanying children on motorcycles to dodge police, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The spokesperson of FB area police disclosed that a suspect, arrested in injured condition last night, confessed to carrying out criminal activities while accompanied by a three-year-old child on a motorcycle.

The suspect revealed that the presence of the child during snap-checking reportedly allowed the gang to evade police scrutiny.

Additionally, law enforcement officials also identify the apprehended suspect with the help of the viral CCTV footage.

Furthermore, several mobile phones looted from citizens from various locations have also been recovered from the possession of the arrested individuals.

Last week, the Mominabad police carried out an operation resulting in the arrest of four individuals allegedly involved in multiple robbery incidents in Karachi.

The police spokesperson claimed to have arrested four individuals involved in criminal activities and recovered three weapons, a motorcycle, and other items from their possession.

During the interrogation, the arrested accused confessed to robberies in several areas of Karachi.