Four ‘bandits’ involved in several robbery incidents arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The Mominabad police carried out an operation resulting in the arrest of four individuals allegedly involved in multiple robbery incidents in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The police spokesperson claimed to have arrested four individuals involved in criminal activities and recovered three weapons, motorcycle and other items from their possession.

During the interrogation, the arrested accused confessed to robberies in several areas of Karachi.

Last week, the local police claimed to have arrested four gangs allegedly involved in incidents related to street crime in Karachi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, Zeeshan Shafiq, confirmed the arrest of four gangs allegedly involved in street criminal activities in the metropolis.

“A two member gang, Shahzaib and Shayan, targeted the elder women in the vicinity of Liaquatabad and surrounding areas was also arrested in an operation,” SSP central claimed.

Shafiq further added that the six suspects of the motorcycle theft gang were detained from New Karachi Industrial Area, the accused confessed to snatching and stealing more than 210 motorcycles, while four more bike lifters were arrested by the Shahrah Noor police.

The accused delivered motorcycles near Hub Dam, meanwhile, the police recovered more than 17 motorcycle parts from the accused’s possession.

Zeeshan Shafiq stated that a gang of four street criminals was arrested from Liaquatabad and a total of 48 mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

The police officer revealed that the accused used to order weapons online worth Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.