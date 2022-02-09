Asif Zardari feeling unwell, suspends activities, advised rest

LAHORE: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari feeling unwell and has cancelled his all activities, citing sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“His personal physician has advised him to cancel all of his engagements,” the sources at Bilawal House Lahore said. “The doctor has advised him rest for some days”, sources said.

Zardari, an astute political strategist known for his wheeling and dealing, has been in Lahore for last few days and his meetings have played a role in increasing the political temperatures.

Former president and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while in Lahore held a meeting with President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other leaders of the party and discussed a joint strategy to derail the PTI government.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari also called on PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and the meeting was also attended by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and other party leaders.

The former president Asif Zardari have a medical history of scores of health issues likely to be suffering from exertion and exhaustion. Last year in July he was admitted at a private hospital in Karachi on the advice of his personal physician.

