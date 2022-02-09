Asif Ali Zardari is back with his cheque book: PM Imran

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Wednesday has said former president Asif Ali Zardari has started “buying” people, ARY News reported.

Addressing the ceremony after inaugurating Sehat Card Scheme in Faislabad, PM Imran said: “Asif Ali Zardari has come on the scene along with his cheque book for buying and selling.”

Criticising the Sharif and Zardari families, PM Imran Khan said there was no future for Pakistan during PML-N and PPP governments and added he started politics to end the corruption of both families that ruled the country for over 30 years.

Assets of Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif rapidly increased while being in power and they received the money in their peon, paparwala and faloodawalay’s accounts.

He said PPP and PML-N leadership had been raising allegations against each other in the past but now they have united just to save their theft and politics.

Turning cannons towards PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PM Imran Khan said he left for London to get his heart treatment, but now he can be seeing visiting factories and climbing stairs.

He regretted that only the poor are being punished in Pakistan and the elite are enjoying prolonged adjournments by the courts. Riyast-e-Medina was built on two principles of equal law and justice system for poor and rich and welfare of the people.

Without taking anyone’s name, PM Imran Khan said few lawyers are asking to give another chance to him [Nawaz Sharif] to loot the country.

Responding to the rumours, PM Imran Khan said he has been listening to the claims of the end of his government from the first day after coming into power. The opposition is in hurry to end my government to save themselves from going to jails.

